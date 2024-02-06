Jackson wastewater treatment plant needs work, official says

Jacksonï¿½s wastewater treatment plant is in good working order, but its aging equipment needs replacing ï¿½ the sooner, the better, said city public works director Kent Peetz on a recent tour of the facility.

The plant was built 30 years ago, Peetz said, when Jacksonï¿½s population was considerably smaller than todayï¿½s 15,000.

About 1.8 million gallons of wastewater enters the system each day, Peetz said.

The plant had a round of upgrades in 1998, but thatï¿½s still been 20 years ago, he said, and itï¿½s beginning to show.

Projections provided by the city show several projects totaling $16.8 million, adjusted for inflation, need to be undertaken between 2021 and 2024.

A water treatment pool is seen Wednesday at the wastewater treatment facility in Jackson. MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

In the meantime, engineering work needs to be done to determine the scope of repairs needed to structural and mechanical systems at the wastewater treatment plant, and to find where stormwater is infiltrating the system, Peetz said.

Earlier this month, the Jackson Board of Aldermen approved $1.2 million in engineering services, to be done by Horner & Shifrin of St. Louis, to begin the process.

Any machinery begins to need serious maintenance after 30 years, Peetz said, noting most people donï¿½t still drive the car they had 30 years ago, and similarly, this treatment plant needs work.

But the wastewater treatment plant doesnï¿½t just have machinery, Peetz said. Equally vital to the facilityï¿½s work are ï¿½bugs,ï¿½ bacteria that eat and digest the bio-solids filtered out of the water that flows into the plant.

ï¿½Weï¿½re bug farmers,ï¿½ Peetz said.

A treatment pool is seen Wednesday at the wastewater treatment facility in Jackson. MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

The screening process

Wastewater from the city flows in and is screened for waste larger than 1/4 inch, which is dumped into a receptacle and emptied at least once weekly, Peetz said.

Upgrades to that building are set to cost about $86,000, Peetz said.

The filtration system that handles smaller waste particles gets the mix to about 3 percent solids, 97 percent water, Peetz said, and from there, it flows into an oxidation ditch, where the ï¿½bugsï¿½ begin the biodegradation process.

ï¿½This is all natural,ï¿½ Peetz said. ï¿½This is Mother Nature at work. We just give her some oxygen ï¿½ and make sure the pH and temperature and all the rest are right.ï¿½

A pump is seen Wednesday at the wastewater treatment facility in Jackson. MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

The oxygen levels in the ditches should be about 2 parts per million at least, Peetz said, but in the first ditch, levels bottom out at about 0.2 ppm.

Thatï¿½s too low to operate at maximum efficiency. When the flow goes up, the oxygen levels go down, and ï¿½the bugs arenï¿½t as happy,ï¿½ Peetz said.

One project calls for $1.3 million to do a basic ditch upgrade, Peetz said.

ï¿½Right now, we canï¿½t get enough oxygen into that first ditch to keep it happy,ï¿½ Peetz said.

The second or south ditch can keep up better because the first ditch bears the brunt of the inflow, Peetz said.

Kent Peetz speaks to a group of Jackson aldermen Wednesday during a tour of the wastewater treatment facility in Jackson. MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

And the $1.3 million project will give the ditches the ability to ï¿½treat more strength of waste,ï¿½ Peetz said.

As for the bio-solids that are filtered out, another $1.7 million project will re-do how the plant treats that, Peetz said.

Every day, the plant treats about 10,000 to 20,000 gallons of sludge, Peetz said.

ï¿½We want to get it to about 3 percent solids, 97 percent water,ï¿½ Peetz said.

Thatï¿½s less water that has to be hauled out with the waste, he said.

Kent Peetz holds a flyer to be mailed with utility bills, Wednesday during a tour of the wastewater treatment facility in Jackson. MARYBETH NIEDERKORN

To do that, the solids are processed further in a digester. Bacteria work on the solids, and machinery runs air through the mixture to keep the process flowing, Peetz said.