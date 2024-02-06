All sections
NewsJanuary 22, 2020

Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affected

People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1 The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but starting next month, the store will close from 1 until 6 a.m. daily...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Walmart employee Nick Palen of Cape Girardeau tends to shopping carts Tuesday at the Walmart along East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Now open 24-hours a day, the store will close from 1 to 6 a.m. daily starting Feb. 1.
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1

The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but starting next month, the store will close from 1 until 6 a.m. daily.

Signs on the store entrance were posted earlier this week alerting shoppers to the new hours.

The decision to reduce the store’s hours was made at the corporate level at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, according to an assistant manager at the store.

Jackson Walmart manager Tom Wright said store employees will “still be doing certain things” between 1 and 6 a.m., “but the store will just not be open.”

Wright declined to say whether the reduction in hours will impact the store’s payroll.

Based on a spot check of other Walmart stores in the area, the Jackson store is the only one that will be impacted by changes in operating hours Feb. 1.

“There are no changes in hours here,” said Nathan Herron, an assistant manager at the Cape Girardeau Walmart on Siemers Drive.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the Walmarts in Perryville, Sikeston and Dexter will also remain open 24-hours a day.

However, some Walmarts in the region are already operating less than round the clock.

The Walmart Neighborhood Market in Cape Girardeau is closed from midnight to 6 a.m.

In Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the Walmart Supercenter closes at midnight. Meanwhile the Walmarts in Malden Missouri, and Fredericktown, Missouri, close at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., respectively.

Across the river, the Walmarts in Anna, Illinois, and Murphysboro, Illinois, both close at 1 a.m.

In 2019, Walmart reportedly reduced hours at about 100 of its 24-hour stores, with many of them closing from 1 until 6 a.m.

Walmart’s media relations office in Bentonville did not respond to a Southeast Missourian request for additional information.

Local News
