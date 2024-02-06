Jackson Walmart cutting hours; other stores not affected

People who prefer to shop in the middle of the night will no longer be able to do so at the Jackson Walmart as of Feb. 1

The store along East Jackson Boulevard between Jackson and Cape Girardeau is presently a 24-hour Walmart Supercenter, but starting next month, the store will close from 1 until 6 a.m. daily.

Signs on the store entrance were posted earlier this week alerting shoppers to the new hours.

The decision to reduce the store’s hours was made at the corporate level at Walmart’s headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas, according to an assistant manager at the store.

Jackson Walmart manager Tom Wright said store employees will “still be doing certain things” between 1 and 6 a.m., “but the store will just not be open.”

Wright declined to say whether the reduction in hours will impact the store’s payroll.

Based on a spot check of other Walmart stores in the area, the Jackson store is the only one that will be impacted by changes in operating hours Feb. 1.

“There are no changes in hours here,” said Nathan Herron, an assistant manager at the Cape Girardeau Walmart on Siemers Drive.