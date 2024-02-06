Jackson walking program sign-ups underway

Registration has begun for the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, a program designed to help Jackson residents be more physically active while encouraging them to identify issues that need to be addressed by the city's Public Works Department.

The program "will promote public works while encouraging everyone to get out and learn their wards while getting some exercise," said Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works director.

"Through the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, we hope to educate our citizens about their wards and the services public works provides," he said.

As they walk, participants will be asked to report any issues they see related to street, water, electric, stormwater or watewater systems to the Public Works Department by calling (573) 243-2300 or through the "contact us" link on the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org.