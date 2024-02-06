All sections
NewsMay 16, 2020

Jackson walking program sign-ups underway

Registration has begun for the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, a program designed to help Jackson residents be more physically active while encouraging them to identify issues that need to be addressed by the city's Public Works Department.

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Registration has begun for the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, a program designed to help Jackson residents be more physically active while encouraging them to identify issues that need to be addressed by the city's Public Works Department.

The program "will promote public works while encouraging everyone to get out and learn their wards while getting some exercise," said Kent Peetz, Jackson's public works director.

"Through the Walk Jackson Challenge 2020, we hope to educate our citizens about their wards and the services public works provides," he said.

As they walk, participants will be asked to report any issues they see related to street, water, electric, stormwater or watewater systems to the Public Works Department by calling (573) 243-2300 or through the "contact us" link on the city's website, www.jacksonmo.org.

The challenge begins June 7 and runs seven weeks through July 17. A registration form, as well as event rules and mileage tracking sheets, can be found on the city's website. They are also available at the Public Works Department office in Jackson City Hall. Free Walk Jackson Challenge 2020 t-shirts are available for the first 50 registrants.

Everyone who completes at least 25 miles during the seven-week program will receive a certificate of completion. All registrants will be entered for a grand prize drawing.

"Our smallest ward has 25 miles of streets while the entire city has 133 miles," Peetz said. "to complete the challenge, you must record at least 25 miles in just under seven weeks on the mileage tracking sheet. You do not have to walk every street, but you are encouraged to walk as much of the city as practical. We have many treat trails, sidewalks, parks and neighborhoods to enjoy."

Due to COVID-19 concerns, Peetz said all walkers should maintain approapriate social distancing. "Last year we hid red rocks around town for additional prizes (but) we are not doing that this year due to the risk of COVID-19," he said.

