All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 7, 2021

Jackson voters reelect mayor and aldermen

There will be no new faces on the Jackson Board of Aldermen this year as incumbent board members Katy Liley and Tommy Kimbel won reelection to new two-year terms Tuesday, defeating challenges from Matthew Ellison and Steven Lee, respectively. Meanwhile, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, who was unopposed in his reelection bid, will serve an additional two-year term as will Wanda Young, who represents Ward 1 on the board, and Ward 2 Alderman David Hitt, both of whom were also unopposed in Tuesday's municipal election.. ...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Katy Liley
Katy Liley

There will be no new faces on the Jackson Board of Aldermen this year as incumbent board members Katy Liley and Tommy Kimbel won reelection to new two-year terms Tuesday, defeating challenges from Matthew Ellison and Steven Lee, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, who was unopposed in his reelection bid, will serve an additional two-year term as will Wanda Young, who represents Ward 1 on the board, and Ward 2 Alderman David Hitt, both of whom were also unopposed in Tuesday's municipal election.

Liley received 76.3%, or 216, of Ward 3's 283 votes, while Ellison received 66 votes (23.3%). There was one write-in vote for an unspecified candidate, according to the unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In Ward 4, incumbent Kimbel received 91 (63.2%) of the 144 votes cast, while Lee received 49 votes (34%). There were four write-in votes in Ward 4.

Hahs received more than 97.3% of the votes for mayor, 770 of 791 votes, with the balance cast for write-in candidates, while Young and Hitt received 205 and 168 votes in their unopposed races.

Tommy Kimbel
Tommy Kimbel
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy