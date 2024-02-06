Jackson voters reelect mayor and aldermen

There will be no new faces on the Jackson Board of Aldermen this year as incumbent board members Katy Liley and Tommy Kimbel won reelection to new two-year terms Tuesday, defeating challenges from Matthew Ellison and Steven Lee, respectively.
Meanwhile, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs, who was unopposed in his reelection bid, will serve an additional two-year term as will Wanda Young, who represents Ward 1 on the board, and Ward 2 Alderman David Hitt, both of whom were also unopposed in Tuesday's municipal election.
Liley received 76.3%, or 216, of Ward 3's 283 votes, while Ellison received 66 votes (23.3%). There was one write-in vote for an unspecified candidate, according to the unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office.
In Ward 4, incumbent Kimbel received 91 (63.2%) of the 144 votes cast, while Lee received 49 votes (34%). There were four write-in votes in Ward 4.
Hahs received more than 97.3% of the votes for mayor, 770 of 791 votes, with the balance cast for write-in candidates, while Young and Hitt received 205 and 168 votes in their unopposed races.
