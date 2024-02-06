Jackson venue turns log cabin into modern three-bedroom house

Former history professor Art Mattingly visited a historic log cabin in Jackson for years, until, one day, he found it had disappeared.

The pre-Civil War log house once stood near Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson. Mattingly and his students at Southeast Missouri State University relocated the cabin from Sikeston, Missouri, in the 1980s and used it as a learning tool. Though, the university later cut funding for the project and it hadn't been used by students for decades.

Mattingly still visited the cabin from time to time and mowed the grass surrounding it when he could. But, one day, he drove by and found it was gone.

He hadn't seen the dogtrot house for years, until one recent morning when he and his daughter went out for breakfast at Rusted Route Farms in Jackson.

His daughter pulled into the venue's parking lot. He looked up and saw a house.

The kitchen in a remodeled log cabin at Rusted Route Farms. The kitchen's walls were constructed from the logs of a Sikeston, Missouri, cabin built in 1856. It was later relocated to Jackson by a group of historic preservation students of Southeast Missouri State University. Monica Obradovic

"She said, 'Do you know what that is?'" Mattingly recalled. "It sure did look familiar."

The cabin had moved for a second time. Though, it differed significantly from what it looked like the last time Mattingly saw it.

A porch laced around its front. A lofted ceiling extended from its roof where the house once had an open-air center breezeway. It had modern windows and a metal roof.

The cabin was a yearslong project of Perez Home Construction and Mark Rademaker, co-owner of Rusted Route Farms wedding venue off Route W in Jackson.

Rademaker moved the cabin from its former home near Old McKendree Chapel and transformed it into a 2,300-square-foot home. He and his family lived there until he started renting the space out on VRBO and allowing couples at his venue to stay there.

The living room of Rusted Route's log cabin as seen from one of the cabin's two lofted bedrooms. Monica Obradovic

Rademaker knew little of the cabin's original history, but he did know it once belonged to SEMO.

In October of 1991, students stashed a bottle into the hearth of the cabin's fireplace. The bottle contained a piece of notebook paper with their names written on it, along with Mattingly's, and a brochure on SEMO's historic preservation program.