Jackson trash schedule changes for Thanksgiving

The Recycling Center and yard waste pits at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson will be closed Thursday and Friday, but open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.

More information is available by calling the sanitation department at (573) 243-2333 or the public works department at (573) 243-2300, or online at www.jacksonmo.org or www.facebook.com/JacksonMO.

Pertinent address:

508 Eastview Court, Jackson, Mo.