Jackson trash schedule changes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving weekend’s trash pickup in Jackson will follow a different schedule.
Trash pickup Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, will be handled Monday, Nov. 27.
Monday’s trash route will be picked up Tuesday, Nov. 28, with Tuesday’s normal route.
The Recycling Center and yard waste pits at 508 Eastview Court in Jackson will be closed Thursday and Friday, but open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.
More information is available by calling the sanitation department at (573) 243-2333 or the public works department at (573) 243-2300, or online at www.jacksonmo.org or www.facebook.com/JacksonMO.
Pertinent address:
508 Eastview Court, Jackson, Mo.
