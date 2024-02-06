Jackson to re-stripe roads in May, June

Street crews in Jackson will soon be working throughout the city to re-stripe streets and roadways to improve visibility along various routes.
Weather permitting, crews will be working from May through June, according to the Jackson Public Works Department.
Safety measures will be in place during the striping work, including warning signs, flashing lights and barricades, the department said. Motorists are urged to use caution and allow workers and their machinery the space necessary to properly re-apply street paint to centerlines, stopping bars, turn arrows, parking zones and crosswalks.
More information about the project can be found at www.jacksonmo.org or www.facebook.com/JacksonMO.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.