Jackson to pick contractor to replace park bridge

The pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park needs to be replaced, and the city’s board of aldermen will consider a contract with the winning bidder at Monday’s regular meeting.

The bridge was built in the early 1980s and is constructed of wood decking and Corten, or “weathering” steel.

In late 2016, city crews setting up for the Christmas lights display discovered some concerns with the bridge. Koehler Engineering of Cape Girardeau performed a structural analysis of the bridge in December and determined the bridge was not in danger of catastrophic failure but needed repairs.

City staff began researching options, including relocating, repairing or replacing the bridge.

Ultimately, city staff decided on replacement.

Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, was the lowest and best bidder of seven bids received, according to a Nov. 3 letter from Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs.

Brockmiller’s bid of just over $68,000 is significantly lower than the engineer’s estimate of $131,000, according to the letter.