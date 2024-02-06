All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 5, 2017

Jackson to pick contractor to replace park bridge

The pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park needs to be replaced, and the city’s board of aldermen will consider a contract with the winning bidder at Monday’s regular meeting. The bridge was built in the early 1980s and is constructed of wood decking and Corten, or “weathering” steel...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Brady Perkins leans up against the Jackson footbridge at the Jackson City Park on Feb. 7 in Jackson. The city plans to replace the deteriorating bridge.
Brady Perkins leans up against the Jackson footbridge at the Jackson City Park on Feb. 7 in Jackson. The city plans to replace the deteriorating bridge.Andrew J. Whitaker

The pedestrian bridge over Hubble Creek in Jackson City Park needs to be replaced, and the city’s board of aldermen will consider a contract with the winning bidder at Monday’s regular meeting.

The bridge was built in the early 1980s and is constructed of wood decking and Corten, or “weathering” steel.

In late 2016, city crews setting up for the Christmas lights display discovered some concerns with the bridge. Koehler Engineering of Cape Girardeau performed a structural analysis of the bridge in December and determined the bridge was not in danger of catastrophic failure but needed repairs.

City staff began researching options, including relocating, repairing or replacing the bridge.

Ultimately, city staff decided on replacement.

Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, was the lowest and best bidder of seven bids received, according to a Nov. 3 letter from Chris Koehler of Koehler Engineering to Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs.

Brockmiller’s bid of just over $68,000 is significantly lower than the engineer’s estimate of $131,000, according to the letter.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We have reviewed their supporting documentation submitted with the bid and found it to be in order and in compliance with the city and project requirements,” the letter states.

Brockmiller’s bid was lower on each item than the engineer’s estimate, including a difference of more than $16,000 in general contract requirements, including mobilization and demobilization — that is, bringing in and out construction equipment.

Brockmiller bid the bridge’s entire span at $37,000, more than $27,000 lower than the engineer’s estimate of $64,500.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Jackson City Park, Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy