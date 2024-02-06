All sections
NewsApril 23, 2020

Jackson to open bids online

Bids for Jackson's underground facilities locating and marking services program will be opened online today rather than during a traditional bid opening process due to access limitations to Jackson's City Hall caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. The bid opening will take place at 10 a.m. ...

Southeast Missourian

Bids for Jackson's underground facilities locating and marking services program will be opened online today rather than during a traditional bid opening process due to access limitations to Jackson's City Hall caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The bid opening will take place at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on the city's YouTube channel. The bid opening will be streamed live and will not be recorded for future viewing. The livestream will start at about 9:55 a.m. Jackson's YouTube channel can be accessed at www.jacksonmo.org/view.

More information is available by calling the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.

