Jackson to observe cold weather moratorium

The City of Jackson has approximately 6,200 commercial and residential electricity customers and will follow the dictates of Missouri’s Cold Weather Rule, even though the county seat community technically does not have to do so.

The moratorium, established by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) in 1977, forbids the cutoff of heat to customers under certain conditions during the winter months of November through March but municipally-owned systems, such as Jackson’s, are not under PSC jurisdiction.

The rule was established, according to the PSC website, to allow customers in arrears on their electricity bills the chance to arrange more lenient payment terms to avoid possible disconnection during the coldest period of the year.