Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters

There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning.
Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however.
"There are 14 different types of cancer proved to be of a higher incidence among firemen than in the general public," Mouser said, including cancers of the brain, colon, esophagus, kidney, lung and prostate.
In many states, Mouser told the aldermanic council, "two-thirds of cancer insurance claims get stalled in litigation."
A memorandum prepared for aldermen drilled down on the problem.
"Litigation (continues) sometimes for years, while evidence is gathered to disprove the cancer was job-related. This often accompanies a tentative notice of denial and an invasive three-to-six month or longer investigation, which can add further strain on a firefighter's physical and mental health. As it currently stands in states with rebuttal presumptions, the workers' compensation system and subsequent legal battles do not benefit firefighters as they diagnose, treat, and recover from cancer," the memo stated.
Senate Bill 45, approved by the legislature last year and signed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 8, provides for creation of a "Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Benefits Pool."
This self-insured pool is allowed to make payments on behalf of covered firefighters.
If workers' compensation benefits are received later, those benefits will be reduced in proportion to the cancer award.
Mouser said for Jackson, a firefighter will need a minimum of five years of service to be eligible to participate, noting 16 of the city's 21 full-time fire personnel meet the tenured standard.
According to the legislation, benefits from the pool may be reduced by 25% if the covered firefighter is found to have used a tobacco product, including vaping, within the five years immediately preceding the cancer diagnosis.
Jackson aldermen will consider an ordinance to join the pool at its next meeting March 21 with an effective implementation date for city firefighters on April 1, Mouser said.
