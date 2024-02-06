Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters

There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning.

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however.

"There are 14 different types of cancer proved to be of a higher incidence among firemen than in the general public," Mouser said, including cancers of the brain, colon, esophagus, kidney, lung and prostate.

In many states, Mouser told the aldermanic council, "two-thirds of cancer insurance claims get stalled in litigation."

A memorandum prepared for aldermen drilled down on the problem.

"Litigation (continues) sometimes for years, while evidence is gathered to disprove the cancer was job-related. This often accompanies a tentative notice of denial and an invasive three-to-six month or longer investigation, which can add further strain on a firefighter's physical and mental health. As it currently stands in states with rebuttal presumptions, the workers' compensation system and subsequent legal battles do not benefit firefighters as they diagnose, treat, and recover from cancer," the memo stated.