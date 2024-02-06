All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 10, 2022

Jackson to join self-insured cancer pool for firefighters

There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning. Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however. "There are 14 different types of cancer proved to be of a higher incidence among firemen than in the general public," Mouser said, including cancers of the brain, colon, esophagus, kidney, lung and prostate...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A teddy bear is placed in the window at Fire Rescue Station No. 1 on March 30, 2020, in Jackson. Board of Aldermen members will consider an ordinance later this month allowing the municipality to take part in the state-created Missouri Volunteer Firefighter Cancer Benefits Pool, covering 14 types of cancer.
A teddy bear is placed in the window at Fire Rescue Station No. 1 on March 30, 2020, in Jackson. Board of Aldermen members will consider an ordinance later this month allowing the municipality to take part in the state-created Missouri Volunteer Firefighter Cancer Benefits Pool, covering 14 types of cancer.Southeast Missourian file

There are eminent dangers associated with being a firefighter that seemingly are so obvious they barely need mentioning.

Jackson Fire Chief Jason Mouser told municipal aldermen Monday one threat may not be generally known, however.

"There are 14 different types of cancer proved to be of a higher incidence among firemen than in the general public," Mouser said, including cancers of the brain, colon, esophagus, kidney, lung and prostate.

In many states, Mouser told the aldermanic council, "two-thirds of cancer insurance claims get stalled in litigation."

A memorandum prepared for aldermen drilled down on the problem.

"Litigation (continues) sometimes for years, while evidence is gathered to disprove the cancer was job-related. This often accompanies a tentative notice of denial and an invasive three-to-six month or longer investigation, which can add further strain on a firefighter's physical and mental health. As it currently stands in states with rebuttal presumptions, the workers' compensation system and subsequent legal battles do not benefit firefighters as they diagnose, treat, and recover from cancer," the memo stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Legislation

Senate Bill 45, approved by the legislature last year and signed by Gov. Mike Parson on July 8, provides for creation of a "Voluntary Firefighter Cancer Benefits Pool."

This self-insured pool is allowed to make payments on behalf of covered firefighters.

If workers' compensation benefits are received later, those benefits will be reduced in proportion to the cancer award.

Mouser said for Jackson, a firefighter will need a minimum of five years of service to be eligible to participate, noting 16 of the city's 21 full-time fire personnel meet the tenured standard.

According to the legislation, benefits from the pool may be reduced by 25% if the covered firefighter is found to have used a tobacco product, including vaping, within the five years immediately preceding the cancer diagnosis.

Next step

Jackson aldermen will consider an ordinance to join the pool at its next meeting March 21 with an effective implementation date for city firefighters on April 1, Mouser said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy