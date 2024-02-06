All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 3, 2022

Jackson to host holiday parade Sunday

Using "A Toyland Christmas" as its theme, Jackson's annual Christmas parade is due to step off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, according to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO). Spectators are invited to line Main and High streets to watch participants pass by,...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Twirlers with batons perform during Storybook Christmas Parade in uptown Jackson on Dec. 3, 2016. This year's parade steps off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, according to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.
Twirlers with batons perform during Storybook Christmas Parade in uptown Jackson on Dec. 3, 2016. This year's parade steps off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, according to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization.Southeast Missourian file

Using "A Toyland Christmas" as its theme, Jackson's annual Christmas parade is due to step off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, according to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO).

Spectators are invited to line Main and High streets to watch participants pass by,

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Sunday's weather forecast has a small chance of precipitation, and UJRO advises those interested to check its Facebook page for any last-minute alerts about inclement conditions.

UJRO, Jackson Police Department and Grand Marshal Jimmy Willlams invite citizens to bring donated toys to any of the following dropoff spots in the city: History Center, the Purple Finch, Vitality Market, Summers Lane, Siemers, Charmed @ Cobblestone Corner or MoMO's Favorite Treats.

Prior to the parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m., UJRO and Ford and Sons Funeral Home are co-sponsoring a "Merry Main Street Mile" run. Participants may sign up between 3 and 4 p.m.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy