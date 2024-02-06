Jackson to host holiday parade Sunday

Using "A Toyland Christmas" as its theme, Jackson's annual Christmas parade is due to step off at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, according to Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization (UJRO).
Spectators are invited to line Main and High streets to watch participants pass by,
Sunday's weather forecast has a small chance of precipitation, and UJRO advises those interested to check its Facebook page for any last-minute alerts about inclement conditions.
UJRO, Jackson Police Department and Grand Marshal Jimmy Willlams invite citizens to bring donated toys to any of the following dropoff spots in the city: History Center, the Purple Finch, Vitality Market, Summers Lane, Siemers, Charmed @ Cobblestone Corner or MoMO's Favorite Treats.
Prior to the parade, beginning at 4:30 p.m., UJRO and Ford and Sons Funeral Home are co-sponsoring a "Merry Main Street Mile" run. Participants may sign up between 3 and 4 p.m.
