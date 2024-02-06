Jackson to hire first stormwater consultant

The city of Jackson will hire its first-ever stormwater consulting firm, said city engineer Clint Brown.
Nine companies originally applied for the position in September, Brown said, and one company, HR Green of Chesterfield, Missouri, was chosen by the selection committee.
Brown said the city is still in negotiations with HR Green.
The consultant will help guide the city staff through the municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4, permit, a regulatory measure required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, to guard against pollution of stormwater runoff, Brown said.
Part of the consultant’s role will be to act as a liaison between the DNR and the city, and the firm will review Jackson’s existing ordinances, he said.
The firm will identify best practices and plan community-outreach efforts, Brown said.
“They’ll be guiding us toward what we should do,” he added.
They’ll also test and document outfalls, Brown said, which are places where stormwater runs off into a body of water.
Jackson has more than 100 of these outfalls, Brown said.
“Even such things as storing our salt for the winter to spread over the roads, disposal of oil from our fleet maintenance department, we have to document that, too, just to ensure we’re not polluting streams and bodies of water,” Brown said.
Looking down the road, the consultant’s work on planning and management should reduce the cost of maintaining the MS4 permit, Brown said.
That way, more money will be available for specific projects in the future, Brown said.
Brown said his personal goal, especially in the utilities area of public works, is to look years into the future to decide what the best option is now.
“Does it cost a little more money upfront? Maybe, but just like an investment, this grows over time to save money. Things we can address now can save money in the future,” Brown said.
Brown said the format is unique for the consultant, because, while there is a defined scope of work, the specific projects will come out of meetings.
“The first step will be to have communication with the DNR and city staff and the consultant, all around one table, and decide what our direction will be,” Brown said. “The next task order will be dependent on what comes out of that meeting, and so on.”
Brown said the consultant will be paid on a project-by-project basis, with each task order negotiated separately, and a figure has not been assigned yet.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.