Jackson to hire first stormwater consultant

The city of Jackson will hire its first-ever stormwater consulting firm, said city engineer Clint Brown.

Nine companies originally applied for the position in September, Brown said, and one company, HR Green of Chesterfield, Missouri, was chosen by the selection committee.

Brown said the city is still in negotiations with HR Green.

The consultant will help guide the city staff through the municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4, permit, a regulatory measure required by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, or DNR, to guard against pollution of stormwater runoff, Brown said.

Part of the consultant’s role will be to act as a liaison between the DNR and the city, and the firm will review Jackson’s existing ordinances, he said.

The firm will identify best practices and plan community-outreach efforts, Brown said.

“They’ll be guiding us toward what we should do,” he added.

They’ll also test and document outfalls, Brown said, which are places where stormwater runs off into a body of water.

Jackson has more than 100 of these outfalls, Brown said.

“Even such things as storing our salt for the winter to spread over the roads, disposal of oil from our fleet maintenance department, we have to document that, too, just to ensure we’re not polluting streams and bodies of water,” Brown said.