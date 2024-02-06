Jackson to have use tax on April ballot

A ballot measure to impose a use tax in Jackson will be on the April 2 ballot, after action by the Board of Aldermen on Monday.

Before the meeting, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said the use tax is important to help fund city projects, especially because sales tax revenue is flat and has been flat.

A use tax is a sales tax imposed on out-of-state purchases, such as heavy equipment or construction materials, or purchases made online.

Hahs said three key projects are being discussed as potentially funded by the use-tax revenue. Those projects were suggested by the results of the 2017 community survey, Hahs noted.

Curbside recycling is one project under consideration, Hahs said.

“In that area, we'd probably look at start-up costs,” Hahs said. “The service itself would be fee based, like trash collection, but we know there would be start-up costs of equipment, or bins. Use tax revenue could be a resource.”

A swimming pool to replace the city's aging municipal pool “has been on our strategic horizon for a while,” Hahs said.

And, he said, street lighting could be added on East Jackson Boulevard, between Walmart and Buchheit.