Jackson to expand recycling center hours

Jackson Recycling Center’s Saturday hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning April 3.

The expanded Saturday hours at the recycling facility at 508 Sawyer Lane in Jackson will remain in effect through October. Weekday hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be unchanged.

The recycling center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail, glass (clear, green and brown), No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, cans (aluminum, tin and steel), appliances, scrap steel and electronic waste.