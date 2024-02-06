Jackson to expand recycling center hours

Jackson Recycling Center’s Saturday hours will be expanded to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from the current 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning April 3.
The expanded Saturday hours at the recycling facility at 508 Sawyer Lane in Jackson will remain in effect through October. Weekday hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., will be unchanged.
The recycling center accepts cardboard, newspaper, magazines, office paper, junk mail, glass (clear, green and brown), No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, cans (aluminum, tin and steel), appliances, scrap steel and electronic waste.
Materials are accepted free of charge with the exception of electronic waste. Disposal fees for televisions and computer monitors are:
More information is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department at (573) 243-2300. Additional details about Jackson’s recycling services may be found on the City of Jackson’s website, www.jacksonmo.org, or Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/JacksonMO.
