Jackson to debut family event, tix go on sale

Jackson Parks and Recreation will hold its first Family Glow Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Jackson Civic Center.
"There are a lot of father-daughter and mother-son activities out there but we were wanting to create something that got the whole family involved to enjoy a night of dancing," said Chris Eastridge, who became Jackson Civic Center manager one year ago. "I think this will go over very well. The Civic Center is a perfect location, a great venue and we can hold up to 500 people."
Eastridge said he is aware that "family" comes in many variations these days.
"What we said is, if a boy or girl comes (to JCC) accompanied by an adult, that will work as well."
Eastridge said $13 tickets go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1. The cost rises to $15 per person starting Sunday, March 19.
All tickets will be sold in person at the Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. There are no online sales for the event.
Eastridge said goodie bags will be distributed upon entry to participants, with glow sticks, pizza and soda available.
A photo booth will be set up for family pictures and Cape Girardeau's Mixin' It Miller will be the on-site disc jockey.
For more information, contact Eastridge at ceastridge@jacksonmo.org or call the Civic Center at (573) 204-8848.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.