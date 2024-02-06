Jackson to debut family event, tix go on sale

Jackson Parks and Recreation will hold its first Family Glow Dance from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 24, at Jackson Civic Center.

"There are a lot of father-daughter and mother-son activities out there but we were wanting to create something that got the whole family involved to enjoy a night of dancing," said Chris Eastridge, who became Jackson Civic Center manager one year ago. "I think this will go over very well. The Civic Center is a perfect location, a great venue and we can hold up to 500 people."

Eastridge said he is aware that "family" comes in many variations these days.

"What we said is, if a boy or girl comes (to JCC) accompanied by an adult, that will work as well."