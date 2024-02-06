All sections
NewsApril 16, 2020

Jackson to close street during repair, overlay

Southeast Missourian

Two blocks of North Missouri Street in Jackson will be closed next week, weather permitting, while street crews repair and overlay the street’s asphalt pavement.

The street will be closed between West Mary and West Washington streets starting Monday and will remain closed until April 24, according to a news release from the Jackson Public Works Department.

No through traffic will be allowed on the street during the closure. People who live along the affected section of North Missouri Street, however, will be allowed access to their properties during the construction.

Detour signs will be set up directing motorists to alternate routes between West Mary and West Washington streets.

More information about the pavement project is available from the Jackson Public Works Department by calling (573) 243-2300 or online at www.jacksonmo.org.

