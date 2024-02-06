Jackson to close part of Main for water-main work

Detour routes will be posted leading eastbound traffic from South Union Avenue to West Adams Street, along South Oklahoma Street and back to West Main. Westbound traffic will be detoured along North Oklahoma Street to West Washington Street and North Union Avenue.

The work is part of the city’s water-system facility-plan implementation project. It will be completed by Robertson Inc. and Persons & Son Inc., both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The city urges motorists to exercise caution near work sites and stay back at least 100 feet.