Jackson to close part of Main for water-main work

Portions of West Main Street in Jackson will be closed Tuesday as contractors for the city install a new water main.
Weather permitting, the construction will be just east of Union Avenue on West Main Street. The street will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Detour routes will be posted leading eastbound traffic from South Union Avenue to West Adams Street, along South Oklahoma Street and back to West Main. Westbound traffic will be detoured along North Oklahoma Street to West Washington Street and North Union Avenue.
The work is part of the city’s water-system facility-plan implementation project. It will be completed by Robertson Inc. and Persons & Son Inc., both of Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
The city urges motorists to exercise caution near work sites and stay back at least 100 feet.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.