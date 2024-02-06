Jackson to build sidewalk to park's softball field

In Jackson City Park, plans for a sidewalk from the parking lot to the softball field will commence.

According to a Sept. 27 memo from city engineer Clint Brown to the mayor and the Jackson Board of Aldermen, Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying of Cape Girardeau will survey the softball-field area in the city park.

The memo states a new restroom south of the softball fields along Parkview will be built at a later date, and a sidewalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be necessary.

No sidewalk exists between the swimming pool/softball field parking lot and the softball fields.

The project will be split into different phases once the survey is complete, but the exact schedule has not been determined, according to the memo.

City staff will complete the sidewalk design and accompanied grading, the memo stated.

In the study session, Rodney Bollinger said Jackson School District superintendent John Link had asked the city to lift a current ordinance restricting vehicles parking on South Missouri Street between Highway 72 and Madison Street, across the street from the high school.