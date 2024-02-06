All sections
October 3, 2017

Jackson to build sidewalk to park's softball field

In Jackson City Park, plans for a sidewalk from the parking lot to the softball field will commence. According to a Sept. 27 memo from city engineer Clint Brown to the mayor and the Jackson Board of Aldermen, Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying of Cape Girardeau will survey the softball field area in the city park...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

In Jackson City Park, plans for a sidewalk from the parking lot to the softball field will commence.

According to a Sept. 27 memo from city engineer Clint Brown to the mayor and the Jackson Board of Aldermen, Koehler Engineering and Land Surveying of Cape Girardeau will survey the softball-field area in the city park.

The memo states a new restroom south of the softball fields along Parkview will be built at a later date, and a sidewalk compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act will be necessary.

No sidewalk exists between the swimming pool/softball field parking lot and the softball fields.

The project will be split into different phases once the survey is complete, but the exact schedule has not been determined, according to the memo.

City staff will complete the sidewalk design and accompanied grading, the memo stated.

In the study session, Rodney Bollinger said Jackson School District superintendent John Link had asked the city to lift a current ordinance restricting vehicles parking on South Missouri Street between Highway 72 and Madison Street, across the street from the high school.

Bollinger said preliminary measurements showed 25 new parking spots could be created.

The police, fire and street departments approved of the idea, Bollinger said.

Five of the spaces would be made one-hour parking spots for visitors and drop-off, Bollinger said, and the remaining 20 spots would be for student or teacher parking.

Board members expressed interest in moving forward with the plan.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

101 Court St., Jackson, Mo.

Local News
