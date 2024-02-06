All sections
NewsFebruary 21, 2023
Jackson to become a Purple Heart city
At the Tuesday, Feb. 21, regular meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, the city is expected to join more than 900 U.S. municipalities already designated as Purple Heart cities. According to a proclamation prepared for Mayor Dwain Hahs' signature, "Many citizens of our community have earned the Purple Heart medal as a result of being wounded while engaged in combat with an enemy force."...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Purple Heart medal
Purple Heart medal

At the Tuesday, Feb. 21, regular meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, the city is expected to join more than 900 U.S. municipalities already designated as Purple Heart cities.

According to a proclamation prepared for Mayor Dwain Hahs' signature, "Many citizens of our community have earned the Purple Heart medal as a result of being wounded while engaged in combat with an enemy force."

Ward 3 Alderman Mike Seabaugh brought the matter to city staff for research after being approached by veteran Ryan Strack.

"(Strack) noted Cape Girardeau and Scott City, among others, had the designation and felt Jackson should, too. I talked with Dave Hitt and Tom Kimbel of our aldermanic council, who are veterans, and they also thought it was a good idea," Seabaugh said.

The cost of Jackson becoming a Purple Heart City was unavailable at presstime but is believed to be nominal.

Mike Seabaugh, Jackson Board of Aldermen, Ward 3
Cape Girardeau, Chaffee and Scott City have erected special signage at city limit locations to inform entering motorists of the Purple Heart designation.

Timeline

The following communities became Purple Heart cities on the following dates:

  • Cape Girardeau: Nov. 7, 2018.
  • Chaffee: July 19, 2022.
  • Scott City: Dec. 5, 2022.

Of note

Matt McGill of Cape Girardeau, commandant of Corporal Mason O. Yarbrough Detachment No. 1081 of Marine Corps League, said: "I'm proud to see the cities making the effort to perpetually recognize sacrifices made by those who didn't come back and those who have to live with the scars and guilt of having made it back. (This recognition) is a visible way to publicly pronounce a community's support of those burdened with the great cost of freedom. I personally know three current members of our detachment who have the medal."

The medal

The dominant color of the medallion is purple, representing courage and bravery, and is given in the name of the sitting U.S. president to any armed forces member wounded or killed in enemy fire after April 5, 1917.

President George Washington's likeness is prominent on the commendation.

Washington awarded a forerunner recognition, Badge of Military Merit, for the first time in April 1782 during his time commanding the Revolutionary War's Continental Army.

"The Purple Heart is awarded to U.S. military service members who are wounded or killed in hostile action or war. It highlights the sacrifice and cost associated with freedom. It also signifies the person wearing one is a survivor," McGill noted.

According to National Geographic magazine, more than 1.9 million people have been awarded Purple Heart medallions, with 430,000 given posthumously.

Local News
