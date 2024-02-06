Jackson to become a Purple Heart city

At the Tuesday, Feb. 21, regular meeting of the Jackson Board of Aldermen, the city is expected to join more than 900 U.S. municipalities already designated as Purple Heart cities.

According to a proclamation prepared for Mayor Dwain Hahs' signature, "Many citizens of our community have earned the Purple Heart medal as a result of being wounded while engaged in combat with an enemy force."

Ward 3 Alderman Mike Seabaugh brought the matter to city staff for research after being approached by veteran Ryan Strack.

"(Strack) noted Cape Girardeau and Scott City, among others, had the designation and felt Jackson should, too. I talked with Dave Hitt and Tom Kimbel of our aldermanic council, who are veterans, and they also thought it was a good idea," Seabaugh said.

The cost of Jackson becoming a Purple Heart City was unavailable at presstime but is believed to be nominal.

Mike Seabaugh, Jackson Board of Aldermen, Ward 3

Cape Girardeau, Chaffee and Scott City have erected special signage at city limit locations to inform entering motorists of the Purple Heart designation.