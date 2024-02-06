Jackson to adopt complaint-based rules for RV, trailer parking

Recreational vehicles in Jackson can be parked on roadways now, but a proposed change to the cityï¿½s ordinances would allow the police to ticket vehicles obstructing traffic.

A previous proposed ordinance change would have banned parking of any recreational vehicle, whether a camper or boat or trailer with Jet Skis, for example, but after receiving public input, city attorney Tom Ludwig created a new draft he said would be simpler.

In March, Alderman Larry Cunningham proposed a change in the ordinance, which allows any vehicle to be parked on Jacksonï¿½s streets for up to 72 consecutive hours.

Cunningham said he had received complaints about a particular recreational vehicle parked on Lilac Lane whose owner was following the letter of the law, but moving the vehicle only slightly to comply with the ordinance.

Neighbors complained the vehicle was blocking sight lines and posed a clear safety hazard.

A public hearing April 2 saw Jackson residents speaking on both sides of the issue, with some expressing concern over a blanket ban on parking any vehicle used for recreation for longer than 72 hours.

At that meeting, Alderwoman Katy Liley voiced concern people who had been living under the current code for any number of years would potentially negatively affect people who didnï¿½t have the means to park their vehicle elsewhere.

Other Jackson residents asked about possible exemptions, such as being allowed to park on a dead-end road, or being allowed to keep a recreational vehicle or camper parked in the street for enough hours to fully charge it before a trip, or unload after.

At Mondayï¿½s board of aldermen regular meeting, city attorney Tom Ludwig said during the study session he changed direction with the potential ordinance.

Ludwig said different aldermen and different citizens had different concerns, and his previous draft hadnï¿½t made anyone happy, so instead, he sought advice from Mayor Dwain Hahs and city staff members, and looked at other citiesï¿½ ordinances.

The new draft ordinance, to be considered at the June 18 board meeting, merely prohibits obstruction of traffic ï¿½ meaning if a recreational vehicle is causing a safety concern, the police may issue a ticket after receiving a complaint.

ï¿½I think this accomplishes what all members of the board are trying to accomplish,ï¿½ Ludwig said at Mondayï¿½s meeting.