Jackson superintendent Link looks back on his career

Jackson School District superintendent John Link has worked for the past six years to build community within the school buildings and the district, and to reach out to the community to build trust and move forward as a partnership.

“My leadership style has always been that of a servant leader,” Link said. He has preferred to be guiding from behind, rather than trying to drag people along, he said.

“The school is here for the community, and the community is here for the school,” he said. “If we’re not working in tune together, the outcome won’t be quite as good as it could be for our children.”

Link — who will retire effective June 30 — said he’s probably most proud of two things: The relationship between the school district and the community of Jackson, including the city government, fire department, police department and so on; and the “Love all, serve all” mission.

“Our ‘Love all, serve all’ mission reaches outside the boundaries of the school building into the community,” Link said. “I’m excited to see how that all keeps going.”

Superintendent John Link poses for a portrait Tuesdasy at the Jackson School District office in Jackson. Sarah Yenesel

‘Make a change in the future’

Link has been in education for 32 years, he said, 25 years as an administrator, 19 as a superintendent, the past six at Jackson.

“Even your good days are hard days,” he said. “That’s OK, because I accept that challenge. I asked for it. But the thing is, I’ve learned along the way, if you hire good people and get out of their way, let them do their job, support them, guide them, then good things will happen.”

Link said his goal all along has been to hire not necessarily the best teacher, but the best person.

“We can help them become better teachers, but it’s hard sometimes to improve their character and integrity, and that’s what’s most important to put in front of your children,” he said.

Link said the district’s strategic plan has been a big achievement. When he first joined the district’s administration, he didn’t know the community or the district, and by listening and not being an active part of the strategic plan in his first year, “that really allowed me to really get a grasp of what our community wanted for our school.”

Link said the community feedback kept circling back to wanting students to be givers, not takers.

“When you look at the world around us, schools are a place where you make a change in the future,” Link said. “If we can get our students to be the giver, not the taker, to care about their neighbor and look out for each other, we can learn about the past and look toward the future, and school is where that has to start.”

Link said the “Love all, serve all” mission is personal for him. He grew up in a family in need, he said, and was himself an at-risk student. One of his biggest concerns is finding those families and giving them a hand up, walking beside them until they’re back on their feet.