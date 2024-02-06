All sections
NewsJuly 7, 2023

Jackson students win group, individual honors at FBLA National Leadership Conference

Jackson High School students won several prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA). Nine JHS students and two business teachers made the trip last month to Atlanta for the conference alongside more than 13,000 other students and educators...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Jackson High School students and teachers at this year's Future Business Leaders of America national conference. Pictured, from left, Ronna Kramer, Price Belmar, Destiny Robinson, Eli Holm, Alivia Roach, Cody Conaway, Alexis Skinner, Micaela Shipley, Conner Strickland and Tonya Skinner.
Jackson High School students and teachers at this year's Future Business Leaders of America national conference. Pictured, from left, Ronna Kramer, Price Belmar, Destiny Robinson, Eli Holm, Alivia Roach, Cody Conaway, Alexis Skinner, Micaela Shipley, Conner Strickland and Tonya Skinner.Submitted by Tonya Skinner

Jackson High School students won several prizes at the 2023 National Leadership Conference of Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA).

Nine JHS students and two business teachers made the trip last month to Atlanta for the conference alongside more than 13,000 other students and educators.

The JHS delegation was recognized as fourth-place winners in the Champion Chapter local chapter competition. The group achieved this distinction by completing various leadership activities throughout the school year.

Freshman Cody Conaway won eighth place overall in the Introduction to Information Technology competition. A publication design team of students -- Emma Green, Micaela Shipley and Alivia Roach -- finished 10th overall in its respective competition.

Roach and Alexis Skinner also attained the Contributor level of the Business Achievement Awards program.

Groups from nearly 1,600 high schools and more than 250 middle schools competed for cash prizes in more than 100 competitive events during the conference. Students also participated in learning workshops, met with representatives from colleges and employers and heard from educational speaker Jordan Davis, himself an FBLA alumnus.

