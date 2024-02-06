Jackson students to remain 'wired'

For the fourth consecutive year, the Jackson School District will hand out technology devices to new students from kindergarten through 12th grade as classes begin Monday.
“When you factor in the kids who have transferred out, the net gain of students coming in is approximately 130,” said Dr. Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent of the 5,400-pupil district, the most populous public school system in Cape Girardeau County.
Students in K-1 receive an iPad while boys and girls starting in second grade on up will get a Chromebook.
Lacy said the district’s strategic planning committee initially recommended the move to device distribution starting with the 2017-2018 school year.
“Any industry, education included, is not exempt from the need for technology in a wired world,” Lacy said.
Lacy said the district is surveying parents to discover their internet-connectivity status and how reliable online access is where they live.
“Jackson R-2 covers 285 square miles,” Lacy said, “and there are bound to be pockets where the connection is poor.”
