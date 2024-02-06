Jackson students to remain 'wired'

For the fourth consecutive year, the Jackson School District will hand out technology devices to new students from kindergarten through 12th grade as classes begin Monday.

“When you factor in the kids who have transferred out, the net gain of students coming in is approximately 130,” said Dr. Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent of the 5,400-pupil district, the most populous public school system in Cape Girardeau County.

Students in K-1 receive an iPad while boys and girls starting in second grade on up will get a Chromebook.