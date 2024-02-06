All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 20, 2020

Jackson students to remain 'wired'

For the fourth consecutive year, the Jackson School District will hand out technology devices to new students from kindergarten through 12th grade as classes begin Monday. “When you factor in the kids who have transferred out, the net gain of students coming in is approximately 130,” said Dr. Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent of the 5,400-pupil district, the most populous public school system in Cape Girardeau County...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

For the fourth consecutive year, the Jackson School District will hand out technology devices to new students from kindergarten through 12th grade as classes begin Monday.

“When you factor in the kids who have transferred out, the net gain of students coming in is approximately 130,” said Dr. Matt Lacy, assistant superintendent of the 5,400-pupil district, the most populous public school system in Cape Girardeau County.

Students in K-1 receive an iPad while boys and girls starting in second grade on up will get a Chromebook.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Lacy said the district’s strategic planning committee initially recommended the move to device distribution starting with the 2017-2018 school year.

“Any industry, education included, is not exempt from the need for technology in a wired world,” Lacy said.

Lacy said the district is surveying parents to discover their internet-connectivity status and how reliable online access is where they live.

“Jackson R-2 covers 285 square miles,” Lacy said, “and there are bound to be pockets where the connection is poor.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy