Jackson students sing national anthem at Busch Stadium

About an hour and half before Sunday’s St. Louis Cardinals home game, Jackson Junior High School and Jackson Senior High School choir students were led down the right field tunnel at Busch Stadium where they practiced a few times before stepping onto the field.

“My favorite part about this trip is watching the students’ faces when we enter through the right field tunnel onto the field,” Arika Winborne, director of choral activities and creative drama at JJHS, said in an email. “In today’s society, especially with technology, students can become desensitized and aren’t ‘impressed’ by much. However, once their feet hit the dirt of the warning track and their necks crane upwards towards the stands, their eyes are filled with a child-like innocence and awe. It’s a pretty special moment to share with the students.”

According to Winborne, Jackson choir students have been singing the national anthem every baseball season since the early 2000s and are part of the regular rotation of performing groups asked back every year. Winborne also works along with co-directors for this event, Beth St. John and Tyler Schlesselman.

Choir students in seventh, eighth and ninth grades are selected to perform, and this year, they included sophomores who missed last year’s performance, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

The ongoing COVID-19 precautions even lowered the number of students allowed to perform and the number of friends and family tickets. Winborne said in years past, about 150 singers were allowed and 800 tickets could be sold to students’ friends and family. This year, they had about 50 singers and 300 fan tickets.

Sadie Middleton has performed at multiple games in years past and sang her last one Sunday.

“I am incredibly grateful that I got this opportunity to have my final year participating after COVID-19 canceled it last year,” Middleton said in an email.