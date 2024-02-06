Jackson student spearheads food drive to meet summer needs

Local food pantries take a hit during the summer, when students don't have school-provided meals. One Jackson Junior High School student took it upon herself to organize a food drive, and donations are being accepted through Friday at two locations in Jackson.

Dori Hefner is the figure behind the food drive, which is asking for donations of non-perishable food and personal-care items such as shampoo, toothbrushes, razors and laundry detergent.

Hefner, finishing her freshman year, said she started the drive because she saw other people in school who were less fortunate and wanted to help.

And this isn't the first time she's worked to gather donations for the food pantry. For her 10th birthday, she asked for donations to the pantry instead of gifts, and the response was more than she'd expected.

"A lot of people don't think about donating baby food, or formula, which is really expensive," Hefner said, and added that items for people on restricted diets, such as gluten- or sugar-free foods, are always needed.

The donations will be sent to the Jackson Ministerial Alliance food pantry, housed in the basement at First Baptist Church, 212 S. High St. in Jackson.

Retired minister Sam Roethemeyer, who oversees the food pantry, said donations are needed at all times, and food drives are especially helpful.