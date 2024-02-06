Jackson student Peyton Klund collects, donates sports equipment

Jackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday.

"I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little that couldn't really afford some of the stuff that the community had just laying around," Peyton said.

To get the word out, Peyton posted to his Snapchat and his mother, Angel Klund, posted to her Facebook to ask people to donate their sports equipment that was in good condition.

He said he did this in part for his school's "Passion Project," which is a program requiring students pick a cause to serve and to choose a way to serve it.

"It's really important in Jackson," Peyton said.