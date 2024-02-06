All sections
NewsApril 2, 2021

Jackson student Peyton Klund collects, donates sports equipment

Jackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday. "I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little that couldn't really afford some of the stuff that the community had just laying around," Peyton said...

Sarah Yenesel
Peyton Klund, 15, right, helps the donation crew Thursday unload the donated items at the Teen Challenge Thrift Store in Jackson.
Peyton Klund, 15, right, helps the donation crew Thursday unload the donated items at the Teen Challenge Thrift Store in Jackson.

Jackson High freshman Peyton Klund, 15, donated more than 59 pieces of sports equipment he collected with the help of the community to the Jackson Teen Challenge on Thursday.

"I just wanted to give kids the opportunity that I had when I was little that couldn't really afford some of the stuff that the community had just laying around," Peyton said.

To get the word out, Peyton posted to his Snapchat and his mother, Angel Klund, posted to her Facebook to ask people to donate their sports equipment that was in good condition.

He said he did this in part for his school's "Passion Project," which is a program requiring students pick a cause to serve and to choose a way to serve it.

"It's really important in Jackson," Peyton said.

Jackson High School freshman Peyton Klund, 15, poses Thursday with sports equipment before donating them at the Teen Challenge Thrift Store in Jackson.
Jackson High School freshman Peyton Klund, 15, poses Thursday with sports equipment before donating them at the Teen Challenge Thrift Store in Jackson.

He also chose to donate to Teen Challenge to support its mission of ministry for those with drug and alcohol addictions.

In total, he donated around 35 pairs of shoes, 14 baseball bats, 10 baseball helmets, sports balls and baseball gloves, the amount of which he wasn't sure of.

As he donated all the items from the back of his truck, those working the donation drop-off commented on how large the donation was.

"I'm just glad to get the opportunity to donate and hope everyone else can keep donating to give kids a chance, like we all had," Peyton said.

