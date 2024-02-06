Jackson student named semifinalist for National Merit Scholarship

When Sadie Middleton, a senior at Jackson High School, got called to the principal's office, she thought she must have done something wrong, but had no idea what, she said

"I was a little nervous walking in," Middleton said. "Principal (Seth) Harrell held up a sheet of paper and asked, 'Do you know what this is?'"

Middleton said Harrell's face was very serious when he handed her the paper, but when she flipped it over and read the first few lines he broke into a smile and congratulated her. The letter was from the National Merit Scholarship Corp. announcing Middleton had been named a semifinalist for the award.

"I had completely forgotten about it," Middleton said. "It had been so long since I took the test, so when I walked into his office it wasn't on my mind at all."

She said it was a good moment and her parents were very excited for her.