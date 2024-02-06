Jackson student helps revive 3D Printing club

Brackin Kuessner had never thought much about 3D printers until his mom bought him one for his birthday this past summer before his sophomore year at Jackson High School.

Once he started working with it, he said he was hooked and decided he would join his school's 3D Printing club.

However, he was told the club was set to be canceled because no student had volunteered to lead it.

Kuessner had noticed the ID holders students were using kept breaking, so he started making his own with his 3D printers. The 3D Printing club's sponsor, science teacher Andrew Helle, heard about it and talked with Kuessner about taking over the club.

Kuessner volunteered and became president of a club with no members. He jumped into action and started advertising around the school and set up a table during orientation day when students can decide what clubs they want to join.

"I created a giant sign that had over 300 LED flashing lights that said '3D Printing club', and it flashed every color and it was it was pretty cool," Kuessner said. "It got a lot of attention."

Jackson's 3D Printing club now has 45 members, and they meet once a month, but Kuessner said he wants to start meeting more and add more activities for the members.