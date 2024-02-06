Jackson School District administrators will not require students or staff to wear face masks or coverings this upcoming school year.

The district will instead strongly recommend students and staff to wear masks, Scott Smith, the district’s new superintendent, said at a board meeting Tuesday night.

“In reviewing everything and trying to think of students’ safety as well as our community’s, we felt like the next step was to strongly recommend masks while in buildings, but we are not requiring them at this time,” Smith said.

The Southeast Missourian previously reported the Cape Girardeau School District will also not require masks.

Both districts’ decisions contradict the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to wear masks or face coverings indoors regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Missouri Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics echoed the CDC’s advisement anyone older than 2, regardless of vaccination status, should be masked indoors, including in school settings.

Smith said he did not know what percentage of the district’s students have been vaccinated. He added the district is currently compiling a survey to gauge how much of its staff are vaccinated.