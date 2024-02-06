Jackson street to close for repair work

East Park Street in Jackson is closed to through traffic between North Hope Street and North High Street.
Local traffic only. An apparent sink hole, about 3 feet deep, opened in the asphalt pavement overnight Thursday into Friday.
Crews were on the scene investigating the situation and urged motorists to avoid the area.
