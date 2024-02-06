All sections
NewsMay 11, 2021

Jackson street crews restriping pavement

Street crews in Jackson will be re-striping roadways throughout the community in the coming weeks to improve visibility for motorists along various routes. Weather permitting, pavement striping work will take place between now and the end of June. Safety measures will be in place in the areas where striping is taking place including warning signs, flashing lights and barricades.

Southeast Missourian

Street crews in Jackson will be re-striping roadways throughout the community in the coming weeks to improve visibility for motorists along various routes. Weather permitting, pavement striping work will take place between now and the end of June.

Safety measures will be in place in the areas where striping is taking place including warning signs, flashing lights and barricades. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution and allow workers and their machinery ample space to property reapply paint to pavement along centerlines, stopping bars, turn arrows, parking zones, and crosswalks.

More information is available by contacting the Jackson Public Works Department, (573) 243-2300.

