All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 18, 2020

Jackson sets 2020 property tax rate

Jackson’s 2020 property tax rate will be almost identical to its 2019 rate based on action taken Monday night by the city’s Board of Aldermen. “After receiving the revised numbers and recalculating the rates, following Board of Equalization hearings, it was determined that the rates will be adjusted slightly from those which were adopted for 2019,” Jim Roach, Jackson city administrator, wrote in a memo to the aldermen before Monday’s meeting...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Jackson’s 2020 property tax rate will be almost identical to its 2019 rate based on action taken Monday night by the city’s Board of Aldermen.

“After receiving the revised numbers and recalculating the rates, following Board of Equalization hearings, it was determined that the rates will be adjusted slightly from those which were adopted for 2019,” Jim Roach, Jackson city administrator, wrote in a memo to the aldermen before Monday’s meeting.

Following a brief public hearing, the aldermen approved a 2020 tax rate of $0.8606 per $100 assessed valuation, up a fraction of a penny from last year’s rate of $0.8594.

Based on an estimated assessed valuation of $243,286,065, Jackson’s 2020 property tax is expected to generate $2,093,720, with $1,426,158 of that amount going to the city’s general revenue fund. Of the city’s remaining property tax revenue, $299,234 is earmarked for Jackson’s park fund, while the city’s band and cemetery funds will each receive $184,164 of the tax receipts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Four bids for Jackson’s 2020 concrete pavement improvement program were presented to the aldermen with amounts ranging from nearly $300,000 to just more than $350,000. The aldermen accepted the low bid of $298,789.75 from Mike Light Cement Finishing of Perryville, Missouri, which was about $31,000 under the project’s estimated cost.

In other business Monday night, the aldermen:

  • Accepted a proposal from RDG Planning & Design of Omaha, Nebraska, in the amount of $25,000 to perform a historic architectural survey of uptown Jackson and areas adjacent to the uptown area.
  • Approved Mayor Dwain Hahs’ appointment of Sara Appel as an alternate member to Jackson’s Historic Preservation Commission, serving an unexpired term ending in May 2022.
  • Approved the mayor’s appointment of Brent Wills to Jackson’s Zoning Board of Adjustment, serving an unexpired term ending in May 2023.
  • Approved a request from Steve and Angela Stroder to allow a single family home they are building just inside Jackson’s northern city limits to receive electric service from Ameren Missouri and also allowing them to construct a potable water well on the property.
  • Acknowledged receipt of a letter from the Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association of Columbia, Missouri, and a memo from Smith & Co. Engineers of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, both related to the low-water crossings in Jackson City Park.
  • Amended the city’s code of ordinances pertaining to cemeteries to include new rules and regulations for the sale and transfer of cemetery plots and columbaria spaces in City Cemetery and Russell Heights Cemetery.
  • Approved the rezoning of all property at 2705 Hilltop Drive from R-2, single family residential, to C-2, commercial, with the exception of 0.2 acres which, were already commercially zoned, as submitted by Wicks Properties LLC. The action followed a public hearing on the request earlier in the meeting.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy