Jackson sending out surveys about city services

Some Jackson residents soon will receive a community survey designed to measure satisfaction with city services and areas that could use improvement.

The survey should begin appearing in mailboxes soon, according to a news release from public-works director Rodney Bollinger.

Administered by mail, internet and phone to a random sample of Jackson's population, the survey should take about 15 minutes to complete.

Survey participants can fill out the paper survey and return it or fill out the online form.

Responses will remain anonymous. The identity of participants will not be attached to survey responses, according to the release.

"Data from the survey will provide the board of aldermen and city staff with vital information on citizen satisfaction in a variety of service areas," Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs said. "The results will provide information that can be used in daily management decisions, in prioritizing future budget allocations and in developing future long-range strategic plans."

ETC Institute of Olathe, Kansas, is administering the survey. ETC specializes in surveys for local governmental organizations across the United States.

Survey questions will ask residents about their needs for community services, including police, fire, community development, parks and recreation, transportation and public works, according to the release.

ETC will compile survey results and present a report to the city in June. The information will be shared with residents, aldermen and city staff at public meetings, on social media and on the city's website.

In a Jan. 30 letter to Hahs, ETC senior project manager Jason Morado gave three tasks for the survey project.

The first task -- designing the survey and preparing the sampling plan -- has been completed. City officials received the survey's final draft during a study session April 3.

The second task is administering the survey. ETC will send surveys -- one per household -- to randomly selected households in Jackson and the surrounding area.

Seven days after the surveys are mailed, ETC will follow up with recipients by phone or email, according to the letter.