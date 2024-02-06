Jackson selects paving contractor, says no to tiny homes

Black Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge, a family owned and operated firm, was awarded a $342,337.98 contract for City of Jackson's annual asphalt pavement improvement program during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, May 1.

The company, the lower of two bidders for the work, rebranded when Mark Diamond purchased the full-service asphalting contractor in July 2019, when the business was still known as Paving Pros.

A year ago, Paving Pros/Black Diamond LLC had Jackson's 2022 asphalt program for a total of $351,760.80.

"We don't have an exact start date (this year) because we haven't had a pre-construction meeting with them yet," said Anna Bergmark, Jackson's city engineer, who said the project is slated to be done within 90 days after work commences.

Bergmark said milling and overlay will be done for Cascade Drive and North Russell and Parkview streets.