NewsMay 4, 2023

Jackson selects paving contractor, says no to tiny homes

Black Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge, a family owned and operated firm, was awarded a $342,337.98 contract for City of Jackson's annual asphalt pavement improvement program during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, May 1. The company, the lower of two bidders for the work, rebranded when Mark Diamond purchased the full-service asphalting contractor in July 2019, when the business was still known as Paving Pros...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Crews lay asphalt Aug. 2 on Morgan Street in Jackson. The Jackson's Board of Aldermen has selected Oak Ridge's Black Diamond Paving, also known as Paving Pros, for the municipality's 2023 asphalt work.
Crews lay asphalt Aug. 2 on Morgan Street in Jackson. The Jackson's Board of Aldermen has selected Oak Ridge's Black Diamond Paving, also known as Paving Pros, for the municipality's 2023 asphalt work.Jeff Long

Black Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge, a family owned and operated firm, was awarded a $342,337.98 contract for City of Jackson's annual asphalt pavement improvement program during the Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, May 1.

The company, the lower of two bidders for the work, rebranded when Mark Diamond purchased the full-service asphalting contractor in July 2019, when the business was still known as Paving Pros.

A year ago, Paving Pros/Black Diamond LLC had Jackson's 2022 asphalt program for a total of $351,760.80.

"We don't have an exact start date (this year) because we haven't had a pre-construction meeting with them yet," said Anna Bergmark, Jackson's city engineer, who said the project is slated to be done within 90 days after work commences.

Bergmark said milling and overlay will be done for Cascade Drive and North Russell and Parkview streets.

Full depth repairs are scheduled for Ridge Road and North Ohio Street.

Of note

A proposal to approve a text zoning amendment regarding the addition of provisions for defining and limiting tiny houses in Jackson failed Monday on a 4-3 vote.

"The Board of Aldermen directed the matter be sent back to the (city's) Planning and Zoning Commission for reconsideration," city administrator Jim Roach said.

More than two years ago, Cape Girardeau City Council heard a tiny homes presentation from Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's Melissa Stickel but took no action on the proposal.

