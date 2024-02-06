Jackson seeks to keep momentum after improvements in 2016

The city of Jackson saw a number of major improvements come to fruition in 2016, and the aim of Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and city administrator Jim Roach is to keep that momentum going into 2017 and beyond.
Their shared vision is of collaboration between the city government, its residents and surrounding government entities they hope will create efficiencies and benefits. The city’s near-term goals include addressing traffic, economic, public safety and public-works initiatives.
Hahs said 2016 was a year of great accomplishments for Jackson. Construction of the roundabout at Main Street and U.S. 61 was completed, improving traffic flow around and through uptown Jackson.
Hired planners completed a monthslong study on retail growth, and a retail consultant will work to develop existing businesses and recruit new merchants.
The civic center was dedicated in 2016, and two new trail extensions were finished as well.
In 2017, city leaders plan to conduct a traffic study to determine which areas will need to be prioritized.
“The last traffic study showed us we needed a roundabout at Main and 61,” he said. “We’re hoping this study will give us similarly useful recommendations.”
Jackson also is looking to build a new police station in 2018, and that is in early planning stages.
“We’re excited to be looking at improving existing public safety concerns,” he said. “We’re working with an architect now to get plans together so we know what we need to do to secure funding.”
2017 also will see an overhaul of the water lines serving uptown Jackson that will improve water pressure and allow more flexibility in the types of businesses Jackson can support.
Roach said Jackson already has recruited several businesses and looks forward to attracting more.
“This community is attractive for a lot of reasons, and I’m glad businesses are seeing that,” he said.
Hahs said he plans to get a more in-depth read on what people want and is working on a survey for residents of Jackson and the immediate area.
“Our plan is to build on what we have already done, and what we’ve planned, going forward,” he said. “As much as we can incorporate what people want, we will.”
All aspects of city operations are connected, he said.
“Infrastructure supports business, which supports population growth, which in turn uses our school system, which is a huge asset in itself,” he said. “We want real-estate developers to feel confident in building new homes, and we want to be attractive to businesses.
“Local people are our biggest asset. Even the festivals we have in town — Oktoberfest, Jackson in Bloom, Homecomers — can’t be separated out from what we do as a community,” Hahs said. “If we have good facilities and good activities, that helps everything. Our residents are passionate and very active in our community. Our city staff, our boards, our volunteers who keep organizations running, all contribute to a great future for Jackson.”
Roach indicated Jackson is evolving.
“What has struck me about Jackson during the last decade or so especially is we were a small town, but now we’re growing into a small city,” he said. “We’ve seen a lot of growth, both population and infrastructure. We’re seeing extensions and upgrades, businesses, utilities, industry, residential. Our focus now is to provide the basics so the city can grow.”
Roach said improving infrastructure can be a double-edged sword.
“On the one side, you have improvements — better water pressure, improved traffic flow, what have you. On the other, you have inconvenience, mess, expense, but in the end, we can really build on what’s been done. You can already see new businesses that have opened in the past several months in uptown Jackson, and the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization’s efforts have been phenomenal in that direction.
“We’re also looking to develop the area of East Jackson Boulevard that is currently underutilized,” he said.
He said he hears a lot of feedback from people, and “so far, I’ve heard a lot of positive comments about the roundabout. There was a lot of skepticism before it was completed, but I think people are seeing its advantages now that it’s in place. I think it’s been a big improvement.
“It’s looking good for future development,” he said.
Jackson will look to continue working with other local governments and agencies to collaborate on projects.
For example, the retail study was done in partnership with chamber groups and the city of Cape Girardeau.
Jackson also is exploring whether to combine emergency operations with Cape Girardeau County.
