Jackson seeks to keep momentum after improvements in 2016

The city of Jackson saw a number of major improvements come to fruition in 2016, and the aim of Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and city administrator Jim Roach is to keep that momentum going into 2017 and beyond.

Their shared vision is of collaboration between the city government, its residents and surrounding government entities they hope will create efficiencies and benefits. The city’s near-term goals include addressing traffic, economic, public safety and public-works initiatives.

Hahs said 2016 was a year of great accomplishments for Jackson. Construction of the roundabout at Main Street and U.S. 61 was completed, improving traffic flow around and through uptown Jackson.

Hired planners completed a monthslong study on retail growth, and a retail consultant will work to develop existing businesses and recruit new merchants.

The civic center was dedicated in 2016, and two new trail extensions were finished as well.

In 2017, city leaders plan to conduct a traffic study to determine which areas will need to be prioritized.

“The last traffic study showed us we needed a roundabout at Main and 61,” he said. “We’re hoping this study will give us similarly useful recommendations.”

Jackson also is looking to build a new police station in 2018, and that is in early planning stages.

“We’re excited to be looking at improving existing public safety concerns,” he said. “We’re working with an architect now to get plans together so we know what we need to do to secure funding.”

2017 also will see an overhaul of the water lines serving uptown Jackson that will improve water pressure and allow more flexibility in the types of businesses Jackson can support.

Roach said Jackson already has recruited several businesses and looks forward to attracting more.

“This community is attractive for a lot of reasons, and I’m glad businesses are seeing that,” he said.

Hahs said he plans to get a more in-depth read on what people want and is working on a survey for residents of Jackson and the immediate area.

“Our plan is to build on what we have already done, and what we’ve planned, going forward,” he said. “As much as we can incorporate what people want, we will.”

All aspects of city operations are connected, he said.