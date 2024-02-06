Jackson seeks grant for next bridge project

Jackson officials are looking ahead to yet another bridge project in the Cape Girardeau County seat municipality as they seek state money to replace the nearly 60-year-old Sunset Bridge off U.S. 61.
City engineer Anna Bergmark said Jackson is seeking a Missouri Department of Transportation grant.
The cost estimate for the new bridge is $543,000, and the city is seeking a grant covering 88% of the total cost.
Bergmark said the city will be obligated to fund the remaining 12%.
Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, known as SEMPO, endorsed seeking the funding in its monthly meeting Wednesday, May 17.
"The need for replacement is based on a biannual MoDOT inspection, which deemed the span to be deficient," said Bergmark, noting the 42-foot-long bridge was built in 1964.
Bergmark said work will begin only after MoDOT's U.S. 61 bridge replacement and subsequent construction of the East Deerwood Drive roundabout are both completed. Neither of the projects has commenced.
Bergmark said Sunset Bridge replacement is expected to begin in 2026.
On Wednesday, the city of Jackson opened the $1.6 million West Mary Street Bridge — a job that began in September.
In July, the municipality completed the $550,000 Hubble Creek replacement span, connecting Parkview Street and Cascade Drive inside City Park.
Putz Construction of Millersville was general contractor on both projects.
