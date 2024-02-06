Jackson seeks grant for next bridge project

Jackson officials are looking ahead to yet another bridge project in the Cape Girardeau County seat municipality as they seek state money to replace the nearly 60-year-old Sunset Bridge off U.S. 61.

City engineer Anna Bergmark said Jackson is seeking a Missouri Department of Transportation grant.

The cost estimate for the new bridge is $543,000, and the city is seeking a grant covering 88% of the total cost.

Bergmark said the city will be obligated to fund the remaining 12%.

Cape Girardeau-based Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization, known as SEMPO, endorsed seeking the funding in its monthly meeting Wednesday, May 17.

"The need for replacement is based on a biannual MoDOT inspection, which deemed the span to be deficient," said Bergmark, noting the 42-foot-long bridge was built in 1964.