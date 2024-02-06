Jackson seeks alternatives to health insurance plan for city employees

The cost of providing health insurance to Jackson city employees could increase more than 20% next year if the city renews its existing health care plan.

The potential rate increase is due, in part, to several large medical claims filed by municipal employees and their dependents over the past year. Those claims reportedly caused United Healthcare, the city's health insurance provider, to lose money on its health insurance plan with the City of Jackson.

At their study session Monday night, members of the Jackson Board of Aldermen met with Todd Obergoenner of Swinford & Associates, the city's insurance broker, to consider alternatives to a premium increase of more than $300,000 in 2021, from nearly $1.5 million to more than $1.8 million.

One option, Obergoenner said, would be to increase deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. However, doing so would still result in an 11% cost increase to the city.