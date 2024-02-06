All sections
NewsJuly 10, 2018

Jackson, Scott City, Cape school supply lists online

Area schools are gearing up early for the start of the 2018-2019 school year by posting school-supply lists online. Posting the lists far ahead of the first day of classes gives parents a chance to shop for the best prices, and find back-to-school specials, said Jackson School District spokeswoman Merideth Pobst...

Associated Press

Area schools are gearing up early for the start of the 2018-2019 school year by posting school-supply lists online.

Posting the lists far ahead of the first day of classes gives parents a chance to shop for the best prices, and find back-to-school specials, said Jackson School District spokeswoman Merideth Pobst.

Pobst added teachers may have additional items students may need once school starts.

Jackson's lists are online at www.jacksonr2schools.com/District/Supply-List/.

Scott City public schools' lists are online at https://scschools.k12.mo.us/74-announcements/719-2017-2018-school-supplies-list.

Cape Girardeau School District lists will be online soon at www.capetigers.com, according to district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent.

Story Tags
Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

