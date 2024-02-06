Jackson, Scott City, Cape school supply lists online

Area schools are gearing up early for the start of the 2018-2019 school year by posting school-supply lists online.
Posting the lists far ahead of the first day of classes gives parents a chance to shop for the best prices, and find back-to-school specials, said Jackson School District spokeswoman Merideth Pobst.
Pobst added teachers may have additional items students may need once school starts.
Jackson's lists are online at www.jacksonr2schools.com/District/Supply-List/.
Scott City public schools' lists are online at https://scschools.k12.mo.us/74-announcements/719-2017-2018-school-supplies-list.
Cape Girardeau School District lists will be online soon at www.capetigers.com, according to district spokeswoman Kristin Tallent.
