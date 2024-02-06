Jackson schools to install artificial turf on football, soccer fields

The Jackson School District is moving ahead with a project to resurface the high-school football field and junior-high soccer field with artificial turf after action by the school board during a regular meeting Tuesday.

Superintendent John Link stressed the early estimates are just that ï¿½ early estimates ï¿½ and do not reflect a final cost.

Link said the football field estimate in particular had certain options built in that might not end up being part of the final cost.

For the football field turf and shock pad, which Link said is necessary to reduce the chance of concussions, the estimate is about $885,000, $96,000 of which would cover the shock pad cost.

For the soccer field, the estimate is about $974,000, $112,000 for the shock pad.

The soccer field is bigger than the football field, Link said, but the football field requires more peripherals, including new goal posts, concrete along the fence and bleacher work.

ï¿½The soccer field just gets painted,ï¿½ Link said.

Link gave the total cost at about $1.8 million, payable through a lease purchase agreement of three to five years.

That way, Link said, the cost will be spread out over a few years rather than a heftier one-time payment.

Link said the next step will be to approach local banks to set up financing, and to interview bidders to make sure theyï¿½re qualified, rather than simply accepting the lowest bid.