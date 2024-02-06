Jackson schools to install artificial turf on football, soccer fields

The Jackson School District is moving ahead with a project to resurface the high-school football field and junior-high soccer field with artificial turf after action by the school board during a regular meeting Tuesday.
Superintendent John Link stressed the early estimates are just that ï¿½ early estimates ï¿½ and do not reflect a final cost.
Link said the football field estimate in particular had certain options built in that might not end up being part of the final cost.
For the football field turf and shock pad, which Link said is necessary to reduce the chance of concussions, the estimate is about $885,000, $96,000 of which would cover the shock pad cost.
For the soccer field, the estimate is about $974,000, $112,000 for the shock pad.
The soccer field is bigger than the football field, Link said, but the football field requires more peripherals, including new goal posts, concrete along the fence and bleacher work.
ï¿½The soccer field just gets painted,ï¿½ Link said.
Link gave the total cost at about $1.8 million, payable through a lease purchase agreement of three to five years.
That way, Link said, the cost will be spread out over a few years rather than a heftier one-time payment.
Link said the next step will be to approach local banks to set up financing, and to interview bidders to make sure theyï¿½re qualified, rather than simply accepting the lowest bid.
ï¿½This is a one-time shot,ï¿½ Link said. ï¿½I want to do it right.ï¿½
Link said the plan is to have bid approvals in place to begin construction in mid-March, and to complete the football field by the end of May, then move on to the soccer field, which he hopes to have completed by fall.
Link said he hopes to cut mobilization costs by doing both fields this year, since the contractor will have to move equipment across Jackson rather than bring equipment in for each job individually.
Board member Greg Farrow asked about current maintenance costs to keep up the football and soccer fieldsï¿½ natural turf, and Link and Bleau Deckerd, associate superintendent of finance and business operations, said while they do not have exact numbers, they do know there is considerable cost, both in material and in man-hours.
Deckerd said every day during football season, three to five maintenance workers are on the field, repairing it, or painting or mowing.
Link said the sod from each field would be recycled into projects elsewhere in the district, which would be a cost savings down the road.
When the freshmen center addition at the high school is completed, sod will be needed there, for example, Link said.
