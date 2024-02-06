All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsSeptember 18, 2020

Jackson schools student enrollment growing faster than expected

Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau County’s largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number “at a faster clip” than anticipated. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau County’s largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number “at a faster clip” than anticipated.

A total of 5,617 students are enrolled in the 2020-2021 year, up from last year’s 5,440, with 526 now receiving education at home through Jackson’s Ignite Online virtual program.

Link said Jackson’s total enrollment is higher than was forecast in a 2019 demographic study.

Link, who became Jackson’s top administrator in 2015 succeeding Ron Anderson, told the district’s school board last week the hikes are especially marked in four elementary schools — West Lane, Orchard, East and North — and at Jackson Middle School and Jackson High School, exceeding the most optimistic forecast of the 2019 study.

Ninth graders comprise the largest class in the district, Link said, with 446 students matriculating this academic year at JHS.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Two schools with decreases

Bucking the district’s upward trend are the enrollments at two elementary schools with limited numbers — K-2 Millersville and K-2 Gordonville.

Millersville has dropped from 58 students in 2018-2019 to 41 this year.

Gordonville went from 55 last year to 48 in 2020-2021.

Link said neither consolidation nor closure of these schools is under consideration.

“Our numbers are low there,” Link said, “but we believe they will rebound in time.”

COVID report

In the most recent information released by the district, five students have tested positive for COVID-19 with another 140 being kept home and monitored. Two staff members, Link said, have tested positive with an additional 15 being monitored.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Tr...
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meetin...
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of De...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 17
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
NewsDec. 16
Cape Girardeau man arrested for resisting police after car crash involving patrol car
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
NewsDec. 16
Road work: County Road 445 in Scott County closes for drainage work
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy