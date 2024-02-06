Jackson schools student enrollment growing faster than expected

Jackson School District superintendent John Link says the overall year-to-year enrollment gain in Cape Girardeau County’s largest district is 3.2%, adding that six of its individual schools are expanding in number “at a faster clip” than anticipated.

A total of 5,617 students are enrolled in the 2020-2021 year, up from last year’s 5,440, with 526 now receiving education at home through Jackson’s Ignite Online virtual program.

Link said Jackson’s total enrollment is higher than was forecast in a 2019 demographic study.

Link, who became Jackson’s top administrator in 2015 succeeding Ron Anderson, told the district’s school board last week the hikes are especially marked in four elementary schools — West Lane, Orchard, East and North — and at Jackson Middle School and Jackson High School, exceeding the most optimistic forecast of the 2019 study.

Ninth graders comprise the largest class in the district, Link said, with 446 students matriculating this academic year at JHS.