Jackson School District associate superintendent Keenan Kinder will begin his 24th year in public education when the district reopens for classes Aug. 24.

It is safe to say Kinder, nor any educator, has ever seen anything as complicated as getting ready for the 2020-2021 coronavirus-impacted academic year.

“It’s a small city we’re running here (at Jackson),” said Kinder, who came to the district from Leopold in June 2019.

“We operate (schools) at 10 different sites,” he said, noting Jackson is working a careful plan to make in-person schooling this fall as safe as practically possible.

“We ran a June kids’ camp, and it went well,” said Kinder, 45.

“We’ve been running summer school since July 6, and it’s gone well, too,” he added.

Kinder’s specific administrative portfolio is safety and operations for the largest geographical district in Cape Girardeau County covering more than 283 square miles.

Jackson owns 73 buses and runs 52 routes during the school year.

Of the approximately 5,400 students, fewer than 3,100 rode school buses during the 2019-2020 academic year.

The district will observe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) transportation guidelines.

Among other pandemic-driven recommendations, the CDC suggests a limit to the number of students per row and keeping an empty row between seats.

Mindful of these restrictions, Jackson will be reaching out to families over the next month.

“We’ll encourage parents, if they are able, to bring their non-driving children to school,” Kinder said.

Everyone on the bus will be required to wear a mask — students, drivers and monitors alike.