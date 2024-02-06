Land acquired by the Jackson R-2 school district last summer might eventually be home to a new school building, but in the meantime, the land will likely be leased for farming, district superintendent John Link said at Tuesday's regular board of education meeting.

On the agenda was an item requesting approval of bids on farming land purchased.

During the meeting, Link said the land had been obtained by the district in 2017, and he had received inquiries from farmers wishing to rent the land for farming.

By unanimous vote, the board approved the action.

Part of the land's topsoil will be moved for use at West Lane Elementary, Link said, creating a substantial cost savings.

Associate superintendent of finance and business operations Bleau Deckerd said at Tuesday's meeting that he estimated cost savings at about $30,000 for the approximately 4,000 loads of topsoil to be removed from a hilltop area on the Old Toll Road property.

The district bought the land in July 2017 after Link saw a sign advertising the property for sale, he said by phone Wednesday.

"Our thought was, in three to five years, we may need another building," Link said. "If we don't, the land will only increase in value. It could be an investment if we don't need the land."

The 84-acre property has access to Old Toll Road in Jackson, and, Link said, it's a "pretty good location for trying to spread out our schools a little bit, because of traffic flow and such."

Link said after the meeting Tuesday that the property was formerly owned by the Beggs family, and had been an orchard.

The money for the purchase came from the general fund and not Proposition J funds, Link said, and is payable in three installments rather than an upfront, one-time expense.

"We're trying to plan for the future and not have to come up with a lot of extra money when we do need to build," Link added.

As for the construction projects already underway at the district, Link said at the meeting, they're still on schedule, thanks to good weather and crews working hard to make good time.