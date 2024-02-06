All sections
December 31, 2020

Jackson schools merit elite 2021 ranking in Show Me State

The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an "A" grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm. "It's an honor and a testament to our students, faculty, staff and community to be ranked this high," said John Link, Jackson School District superintendent for the last six years, who is retiring at the end of June...

Jeff Long
Jeff Long

The largest K-12 system in Southeast Missouri is rated the 23rd best out of a total of 554 public school districts in the state with an “A” grade, according to Niche, a Pennsylvania-based research firm.

“It’s an honor and a testament to our students, faculty, staff and community to be ranked this high,” said John Link, Jackson School District superintendent for the last six years, who is retiring at the end of June.

According to Niche’s website, school rankings are based on data compiled from the U.S. Department of Education, the National Center for Education Statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau, Common Core and company-conducted student and parent surveys.

Four of the top five public districts are in the St. Louis area.

Six Missouri school systems earned an “A-plus” designation, while an additional 18 received an overall “A” mark, including Jackson.

Categories

Jackson finished with an “A-minus” in the areas of academics, college preparation and resources and facilities; received an “A” for food service and health and safety; and an “A-plus” rating for four areas: teachers, clubs and activities, administration and sports.

In the last category, Jackson most recently boasted state champion football and boys’ soccer teams this year, plus a 2019 state champion boys’ golf program.

Of the 10 categories graded, only diversity received a less than stellar mark for Jackson, earning a “C-plus.”

“I would say Jackson R-2 right now is 90-92% white,” Link said, “(but) we are starting to see an increase in diversity with 12 different languages being spoken by our students.”

Data points

The 5,505-student district has 10 school buildings and a student-teacher ratio of 17-1.

Niche, in its report released this week, said 51% of Jackson students are proficient or better in math, with 53% earning the same distinction in reading.

Quest for improvement

“We compare ourselves with (public) schools ahead of us,” said Link, noting St. Louis-area districts Kirkwood (No. 2), Lindbergh (No. 11) plus outstate Ozark (No. 17).

“These districts are being creative and are thinking outside the box in their approaches to education,” he added.

Other area districts

  • Cape Girardeau earned a top 10% distinction from Niche. The 4,330-student district is rated no. 55 in Missouri, earning a “B-plus” mark.
  • Oran, 344 students, is No. 79, B-plus.
  • Kennett, 1,966 students, No. 103, B-plus.
  • Leopold, 201 students, No. 107, B.
  • South Pemiscot, 600 students, No. 150, B.
  • Ten area schools finished with a “B-minus,” according to Niche: Advance, Bell City, Bloomfield, East Prairie, New Madrid County Central, Oak Ridge, Poplar Bluff, Scott County, Sikeston and Woodland.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

