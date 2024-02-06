This story has been updated. Jackson’s Matt Lacy said Thursday the school district is eager to find out how many parents want to exercise a virtual learning option for their children, called Ignite Online, for the upcoming 2020-2021 year.

Ignite would take the place of face-to-face in-school classes for those who choose it.

“We sent out an application electronically and via social media to families on Wednesday and we expect the results by Monday the 20th,” said Lacy, Jackson’s assistant superintendent, who added the administration will have decisions to make quickly with classes set to resume in about five weeks, on Aug. 24.

A broad-based survey sent July 8 asked Jackson households for their attitudes about reopening the district.

“It was clear from the survey (parents) wanted to see what we could come up with in terms of remote-delivery learning,” said Lacy, who has been with the district since 2004.

“The application will tell us how many are actually interested in virtual education,” he said, “and that will inform the administrative staff what resources we need to meet the need.”

Jackson plans to offer secondary education through the learning management system tool called Canvas.