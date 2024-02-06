Jackson schools invite interested families to choose virtual option

Jackson's Matt Lacy said Thursday the school district is eager to find out how many parents want to exercise a virtual learning option for their children, called Ignite Online, for the upcoming 2020-2021 year.
Ignite would take the place of face-to-face in-school classes for those who choose it.
"We sent out an application electronically and via social media to families on Wednesday and we expect the results by Monday the 20th," said Lacy, Jackson's assistant superintendent, who added the administration will have decisions to make quickly with classes set to resume in about five weeks, on Aug. 24.
A broad-based survey sent July 8 asked Jackson households for their attitudes about reopening the district.
"It was clear from the survey (parents) wanted to see what we could come up with in terms of remote-delivery learning," said Lacy, who has been with the district since 2004.
"The application will tell us how many are actually interested in virtual education," he said, "and that will inform the administrative staff what resources we need to meet the need."
Jackson plans to offer secondary education through the learning management system tool called Canvas.
For the elementary grades, the plan is to use Seesaw and Google Classroom.
Traditional learning with students on-site will continue to be the main vehicle for delivering education, said Lacy, who added Jackson has approximately 5,400 students in preschool through 12th grade.
Not every child, Lacy said, will be able to come to school, and others may not be comfortable returning.
"Some will have concerns because the pandemic is a big unknown," Lacy said, "and some have health issues which make them more vulnerable to COVID-19."
Lacy said Ignite Online will have variety for students and parents who apply by Monday's 8 a.m. deadline.
"We're looking at synchronous learning, like Zoom," Lacy said, "but also asynchronous learning, which doesn't require a student and teacher to be together in real time."
Lacy said Ignite Online, a curriculum homegrown by Jackson educators, will be interactive and fun, and he extended a promise.
"A student will not be sitting on a Zoom call seven hours a day," said Lacy, referring to the usual length of a school day.
