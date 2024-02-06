Jackson school officials tightening fiscal belt

The Jackson R-2 School District continues to evaluate and adjust to its budgetary situation following the defeat of two tax initiatives in March.

The district has made approximately $500,000 in cuts this year, including about $182,000 from staff attrition. The rest was made through reducing supplies, equipment and delaying capital projects.

In addition, the district is selling farmland near Old Toll Road it had acquired in 2017 with plans of someday building a school there. The land was being leased to farmers. It is now under contract.

In 2018, then-superintendent John Link said, "our thought was, in three to five years, we may need another building. If we don't, the land will only increase in value. It could be an investment if we don't need the land."

The district is poised to cash in on that investment.

Current superintendent Scott Smith said the school district is working through selling the property, but he couldn't speak publicly about the transaction until it's completed.

In an interview following the district's "Coffee and Conversations" session Thursday morning, Smith said the district has no plans to freeze teacher wages. In the leadup to the tax initiative, the district presented numbers that its salary schedule was slipping behind several area districts and it was becoming more difficult to recruit and retain teachers.

"We are not where we need to be in compensation, so we do not feel like this is something that we can do to retain the quality teachers that we have," Smith said. "We've got some great teachers we've got to retain."

The district faces these financial difficulties as the student body continues to grow.

One of the tax initiatives, Proposition I, would have boosted teacher and staff pay. The district at the time employed 893 people, including staff and teachers, at a rate less than the state average for school districts its size.