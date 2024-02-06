Jackson school officials must regroup after proposal failure

Jackson Schools superintendent Scott Smith is seeking clarity.

The district's April 4 dual tax proposition failed. The first proposal, Proposition I, which would have infused millions of dollars into the operations budget primarily for raising teacher compensation, failed by 3% -- 333 votes to be specific.

The sibling measure, Proposition N, fell 14% short of the 4/7 majority needed to pass. That measure would have expanded the high school classrooms and added a performing arts facility, added security to the buildings throughout the district and added a new gymnasium and classrooms at North Elementary in Fruitland.

The majority of the upgrades were needed, Smith and other district officials have said, to address the rapidly growing student population in the district. More than 1,000 additional students have entered the school district in the last decade, requiring an additional 103 teachers.

Smith spoke candidly about how he misread the pulse of the voting public. He said he was surprised and "heartbroken" that voters declined both measures.

"I feel for the students and the staff," Smith said. "But at the end of the day, the voters have spoken. So now we just have to take a step back and get more input and develop plans."

Weeks after the vote, Smith has begun preliminary internal discussions about where to make cuts in the budget, while also reactivating strategic planning groups to assess the desires of the community.

Smith would not rule out going back to voters with another plan, but said it was much too early to talk about future tax issues. He said the district would not go to voters again in August, the next available local election.

"We have to regroup and analyze things," Smith said in a recent interview.

The April 4 tax proposals were developed after a thorough strategic planning process that included some 200 individuals throughout the community on various subcommittees. About 50 served on the finance and facilities groups. The strategic planning groups included community and business leaders, parents and staff members.

The tax proposals were presented against the backdrop of the district's declining financial position, which has consistently worsened over the last several years.

District officials have said the slipping financials are due primarily to costs associated with the growing student population, but also rising utility costs and other inflationary issues.