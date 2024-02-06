All sections
NewsMay 26, 2020

Jackson School District updates on summer school, fall semester

The Jackson School District is making decisions on both summer school and fall session, superintendent John Link said in a video posted Friday. Summer school for the middle and high schools will be conducted remotely this year and will begin at the scheduled time. Elementary summer school will begin in-person in July; however, a final decision on this will not be reached until mid-June...

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson School District is making decisions on both summer school and fall session, superintendent John Link said in a video posted Friday.

Summer school for the middle and high schools will be conducted remotely this year and will begin at the scheduled time. Elementary summer school will begin in-person in July; however, a final decision on this will not be reached until mid-June.

The school district plans to open the campus again Aug. 24, allowing high-risk students and staff to work remotely, Link said. Jackson schools may have blended classes, with students alternating between online and in-person classes to limit the number of people in buildings at one time.

He said school officials anticipate sports in some form in the fall, but a decision has not yet been made. An in-person graduation for the class of 2020 is still set for June, Link said.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

