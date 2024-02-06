Jackson School District updates on summer school, fall semester

The Jackson School District is making decisions on both summer school and fall session, superintendent John Link said in a video posted Friday.
Summer school for the middle and high schools will be conducted remotely this year and will begin at the scheduled time. Elementary summer school will begin in-person in July; however, a final decision on this will not be reached until mid-June.
The school district plans to open the campus again Aug. 24, allowing high-risk students and staff to work remotely, Link said. Jackson schools may have blended classes, with students alternating between online and in-person classes to limit the number of people in buildings at one time.
He said school officials anticipate sports in some form in the fall, but a decision has not yet been made. An in-person graduation for the class of 2020 is still set for June, Link said.
