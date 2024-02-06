Jackson School District Board of Education members approved much needed replacement of fiber-optic cables servicing school buildings throughout the district.

Keenan Kinder, assistant superintendent of Safety and District Operations, reported to the board that squirrels had chewed through three of the five strands of aerial fiber-optic cables used by the district.

"We're down to only two strands operating," Kinder said. "If we lose the two strands of fiber, the telephones don't work, lights don't work, internet don't work — we basically lose functionality."

Kinder recommended the board accept a bid for replacement from Eastern Missouri Industries Inc., located in Jackson. He said EMI has done all past fiber-optic projects for the district and made the lowest bid at $126,650.

Kinder said the new cables will be placed underground to protect from potential weather- and squirrel-related damage. The board voted to accept the bid from EMI.

The board also approved a contract with Computer Information Concepts Inc. for a changeover of the student database warehouse system.

Associate superintendent Janelle Pope explained the system is used in services throughout the district, including food service point-of-sale transactions, nurses log medical history and online registration.

Pope reported the previous data system, Tyler SIS, had been phased out and recommended the district go with the Infinite Campus system. She said Infinite Campus offers everything the district needs where other systems reviewed did not.

Pope told the board the previous system cost approximately $66,000 per year, and upgrading to Infinite Campus will bring a "significant" change for the district but also a "substantial" increase in cost.